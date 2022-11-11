Warner Music Launches New Emerging Markets Record Label – Out of Order

AFRICA (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music’s Emerging Markets division has launched a new label – Out of Order. The label will highlight music, cultures, and artists from regions including the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Africa, and Southeastern Europe. The new label will be supported by Atlantic Records in the US and Parlophone in the UK.

Selina Chowdhury, Warner’s Head of Marketing for Emerging Markets will head up the new label. She previously worked at Atlantic Records in NYC.

Warner says that the label will release a series of albums featuring 10 original, unreleased, dance-leaning records from local emerging, developing, and established artists. In addition, Out of Order will also run a weekly online radio show inspired by a track from one of the albums. The mixes will live on Audiomack, SoundCloud, and YouTube. The album artwork and creative will showcase work from up-and-coming local designers in the region the music is curated from.

The first album launched today (November 11) and is called OOO: AFRO and features Afrobeats, Amapiano, and House tracks from Moelogo, Rouge, and others. The next album is slated to feature India and will be released in early 2023.

Chowdhury says: “I’m incredibly passionate about this initiative. There’s so much unique and inspired international music that often doesn’t have a global platform. We hope that Out of Order will take music fans on an adventure and introduce them to sounds and artists they might not otherwise have had the chance to hear.”