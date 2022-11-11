DWP Announces Sonic Temple’s Return For 2023

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — After a three-year hiatus, independent music festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents announced the return of the Sonic Temple Music & Art Festival.

The four-day festival is scheduled to take place at the historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Memorial day weekend from May 25-28, 2023.

“Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” says DWP Founder Danny Wimmer. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

As of yet, no details about the festival’s lineup has been revealed, but DWP promises the fest will feature ‘top music artists’ and a return of the ‘Home of Rock’

Along with music, the festival will feature art installations and other onsite experiences with registration for ticket presales already open at the festival’s website.

With its return, Sonic Temple joins DWP’s existing portfolio of festivals for 2023 that includes the Aftershock Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville.