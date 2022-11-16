Kazuhiro Shimada Named COO Of WMG Japan

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran media executive Kazuhiro Shimada has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer of Warner Music Japan.

In his new role at Warner Music Japan, Kazuhiro will be responsible for the company’s daily business operations, including developing and overseeing the implementation of strategies and policies at the label.

He will be based in Tokyo and report to Kaz Kobayashi, CEO of Warner Music Japan.

“Warner Music is highly influential in Japan and has an incredible reputation in the entertainment industry for its artist-first approach, focusing particularly on building long-term careers. I’m excited to join Kaz and his team and can’t wait to lead Warner Music Japan into the next level,” Shimada said.

“Kazuhiro is an outstanding exec who has a proven track record in the entertainment sector, and an extensive understanding of the Japanese music industry. We’re very pleased to have him come onboard. With his unique expertise and broad network, Kazuhiro will play a significant role in accelerating our growth in Japan. He’s a fantastic addition to our senior leadership team and I look forward to working with him to support our artists and helping them amplify their voices,” added Kaz Kobayashi.

With a career that spans almost two decades in the music and tech world, Kazuhiro joins WMJ from Amazon Music Japan, where he most recently served as Director & General Manager.

He previously held senior roles at Universal Music Japan and MTV Networks Japan, where he served as Vice President of Strategy.