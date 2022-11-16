Cosm To Build A Second Mixed Reality Venue In Texas

THE COLONY, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Experiential media and technology company Cosm announced plans to develop their second high-tech live entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas.

When completed, the new venue will combine virtual reality technology and conventional production techniques to create events across a variety of programming categories, including live sports and entertainment, experiential events, immersive art, music, and more.

“Under the leadership of CEO Jeb Terry, Cosm is leveraging its technology to create a new category of immersive entertainment called ‘shared reality,’ working with partners globally to stream live content to physical venues and to virtual worlds alike,” said Steve Winn, Mirasol Capital’s CEO and majority owner of Cosm. “We are just getting started and have plans to open venues around the world.”

“Dallas and North Texas are in Cosm’s DNA,” added Jeb Terry, Cosm’s CEO and President. “Not only is the area experiencing explosive growth, but I am from Dallas and have family there. We’ve always seen a North Texas location as a core anchor for our business. There is an incredible opportunity to grow alongside The Colony community, and we are proud to call Grandscape ‘home’ to our second venue.”

The company, founded in 2020 by Dallas-based Mirasol Capital, has expanded through a series of acquisitions in a variety of disciplines, including spatial computing, specialty design, engineering, and immersive video production.

In August, the company announced plans to build a 65,000-square-foot, 1,700-capacity facility capped by a 26.6-meter diameter LED dome in Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

“We’ve been very fortunate to design and shape the venues and physical environments for every major sports franchise in the DFW market. Adding our partnership with Cosm to this list is truly special since this new venue will host fully immersive, virtual environments,” said Mark A. Williams, FAIA and Global Director of Venues for HKS. “Cosm offers unparalleled content through live sports, music, and entertainment. Consumers will be embedded into these events without having to travel to them, which is a fantastic evolution in the fan experience.”