Spotify Wrapped 2022 – Artist Microsites and Share Cards Are Live

HYPEBOT (CelebrityAccess) – Spotify has launched the 2022 edition of its popular Wrapped personalized look back at the year in music for both artists and 456 million Spotify users.

While fans are hopefully seeing all of your updated profile and assets (and if not, update them now anyway) in their 2022 Wrapped, Spotify has also created assets specifically for artists.

To see what’s available and share it with fans, log in to Spotify for Artists to view your Artist Wrapped microsite and share cards, both now available in 36 languages.

If you did the update, you and your fans will find:

“Your Artist Messages” – a dedicated Wrapped video feed, personalized to each listener. All artists were invited to upload a short message via Spotify for Artists, and more than 40,000 did it, thanking top fans for a great year, teasing what they’re working on, and more.

– a dedicated Wrapped video feed, personalized to each listener. All artists were invited to upload a short message via Spotify for Artists, and more than did it, thanking top fans for a great year, teasing what they’re working on, and more. Merch & Ticketing – for the first time, personalized merch and ticket offerings were integrated directly into the Wrapped Hub and promoted to top fans via email and other on-platform channels. Some artists, including Jack Harlow , Elton John, and NIKI , are offering Wrapped exclusive merch that will be promoted to their top fans starting tomorrow.

– for the first time, personalized merch and ticket offerings were integrated directly into the Wrapped Hub and promoted to top fans via email and other on-platform channels. Some artists, including , and , are offering Wrapped exclusive merch that will be promoted to their top fans starting tomorrow. There are also more data stories, including the most shared lyric, top-selling merch, and most viewed Canvas, alongside last year’s categories which include total hours streamed, increases in followers and listeners, and more.

HYPEBOT TAKEAWAY

Much of this happens automatically, so as long as you like what you see, share it widely. Spotify has turned Wrapped into a cultural moment that every artist should try to be part of.

Other streaming services are releasing their year-end recaps too. So now is a great time to refresh your profile and presence everywhere.

Yesterday, Bandsintown shared that you still have a little time to update your profile before their High Notes personalized review of live music in 2022 goes out to its 70 million users.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.