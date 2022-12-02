UPDATED: United Airlines Offers Discounts to Ghana With Chance the Rapper’s Black Star Line Fest

ACCRA, GHANA (CelebrityAccess) – Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa announce the official Black Star Line Festival lineup. The free concert will feature performances from Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, and M.anifest.

United Airlines will make travel to Ghana more accessible this holiday season, partnering with the Black Line Festival, set in Accra’s historic Black Star Square on January 6, 2023. From December 15 to January 17, United is offering a 5-10% discount off published airfares to and from Accra, Ghana. Fares will vary by market and booking class. The offer is valid for flights coming from North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, Central/South America, Asia (Not Japan), and the South Pacific.

When making flight reservations, use discount code ZMU6800486.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW/Published: 11.20.2022

ACCRA, GHANA (CelebrityAccess) – Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa announce the official Black Star Line Festival lineup. The free concert will feature performances from Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, and M.anifest.

Occurring January 6, 2023, in Accra’s historic Black Star Square, Black Star Line Festival is a celebration of Pan-Africanism, building bridges between Black people and artists of The Diaspora with The Continent.

“Since 1957, Ghana has been a support system and stronghold for Black liberation globally,” explains Chance the Rapper. “This year Accra became a second home to me, and my Ghanaian friends have become my family. We’re incredibly humbled and honored to build something from the ground up that creates community and memories for Black people of the diaspora & continent for years to come. Akwaaba!!”

Historic Black Star Square is a monument to the political freedom that was fought for and won by Ghanaians in 1957. Ghana was the first African country to free itself from colonialism, under the leadership of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah – many nations on the continent soon followed. Dr. Nkrumah was inspired by Jamaican-Born revolutionary Marcus Garvey, who believed in a free Africa and a global connection between the people of the continent and Black people globally. When Dr. Nkrumah developed Ghana’s flag and principles, he insisted that these principles were key to the forward mobility of its people.

The Black Star Line Festival title was inspired by civil rights leader Garvey’s iconic Black Star Line. Founded in 1919, and operated by Black people, the line would link America, the Caribbean, and Africa to global shipping and tourism opportunities. The Black Star Line was a symbol of pride, not only for Africans, but also for Black people in all ports of call. After nearly 40 years, the Ghanaian government launched their fleet with the same name, in homage to Garvey, and even added a black star to the country’s new flag.

Leading up to the free concert, Black Star Line Festival will also host a week-long series of events at various cultural centers throughout Accra, starting the first week of January. The free gatherings will provide opportunities for education, enrichment and cultural diffusion. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.