The Rolling Stones Announce ‘GRRR LIVE!’ – The Live Hits Album

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones announced this week the release of GRRR Live!, the live hits album from the band’s career. The album is slated for release on February 10 via Mercury Studios; the album will be available in various formats; 3LP black, 3LP colored white (Indies exclusive), 3LP red (d2c exclusive), 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. The Blu-ray and digital versions will include Dolby Atmos.

The album features some of the greatest songs of all time, including “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It),” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Sympathy For The Devil,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

The iconic band celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2012 and 2013 by embarking on the 50 and Counting Tour. On December 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the NYC area. It featured guest appearances by The Black Keys (“Who Do You Love?”), Gary Clark, Jr. and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”), and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”), making the concert one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.

Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now. The concert has been re-edited, and the audio has been remixed. Three songs from the December 13 show (also in Newark) will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: “Respectable” (with John Mayer), “Around And Around,” and “Gimme Shelter.”

GRR Live! Track Listing:

CD1

1. Get Off Of My Cloud

2. The Last Time

3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

6. Wild Horses

7. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

8. Dead Flowers

9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

10. Doom And Gloom

11. One More Shot

12. Miss You

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Band Introductions

CD2

1. Before They Make Me Run

2. Happy

3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

4. Start Me Up

5. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

6. Brown Sugar

7. Sympathy For the Devil

8. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

9. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction