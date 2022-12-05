Kei Henderson’s Third & Hayden Launches A Joint Venture With SoundCloud

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran label exec Kei Henderson announced the launch of a new joint venture with SoundCloud to help promote upcoming artists on her incubation platform Third & Hayden.

The launch of the new J.V. comes as Henderson announces the signing of LA-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jordan Hawkins and Atlanta rapper Key! to the Third & Hayden label.

The deal will combine the two companies’ A&R, marketing, PR, and distribution, and more, while also allowing talent to remain fully independent and keep ownership of their own masters, the two companies said.

Third & Hayden, which brings resources such as label, management, and publishing services to the table, will be based in Atlanta’s BNDWTH Studios where artists can record, access production expertise, create content, host events, and more

In addition to signing Hawkins and Key! to the label, Third and Hawkins will manage a range of acts including Ben Reilly, Asiahn, Kenneth Whalum, Annahstasia, and Nutso Thugn.

“We want artists to find success as independents to set the foundation for long-term careers and move through their careers with leverage, and creative control. What we were able to build with 21 Savage early and again with SinceThe80s is the blueprint for the way we’re working with our artists and I’m so thankful to have been a part of both of these brands from the start,” said Kei Henderson, founder of Third & Hayden. “SoundCloud is typically one of the first touch points for indie artists and I feel a great part of my career has been brand building with artists from day zero – for this reason they’re the best partner for what we’re building. We’re being intentional on ground up development.”

“Kei has a proven track record of finding and fostering the next generation of talent so partnering with Third & Hayden was simply the right fit. We’re excited about developing this joint venture with such a respected industry leader and creative who shares SoundCloud’s dedication to providing solutions and empowering artists as they take their careers to the next level on their own terms,” said Jessica Rivera, SoundCloud’s Global SVP & General Manager.