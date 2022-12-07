BMG Acquires The Full Rights To Peter Frampton’s Catalog

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Peter Frampton has become the latest classic rock artist to sell their catalog in a major music publishing deal.

According to BMG, the company has acquired Frampton’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighboring rights from across the full scope of his storied career, including his work with The Herd in the 1960s through to his re-emergence as a solo artist.

The deal encompasses Frampton’s hits such as ‘Show Me The Way’, ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’, ‘Do You Feel Like We Do’, ‘I’m In You’, and ‘I Can’t Stand It No More’, among many others.

“I am so pleased to join the BMG family. As an artist-first company, I trust BMG will care for my legacy and that my songs are in good hands,” Frampton said.

“From his incredible early rise of success to Humble Pie, his countless collaborations to achieving global stardom as a solo artist, Peter Frampton is one of the most inspirational and tireless musicians of his time. We are proud a legendary artist of his caliber entrusts BMG as the custodians of his most treasured works. A revered musical catalog of this magnitude, paid tribute to by countless artists, will continue to live on for generations,” added Thomas Scherer, BMG President, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles and New York.

The deal is the latest in a series of high-profile catalog acquisitions for BMG that include Tina Turner’s catalog, as well as rights to music from John Legend, Mick Fleetwood, Motley Crue, and the late Harry Nillson.

The financial terms of BMG’s deal with Peter Frampton were not disclosed.