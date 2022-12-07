Broadway’s KPOP The Musical Will Close A Week After Opening

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — “KPOP,” a new Broadway musical showcasing the phenomenon of South Korean pop music, will close just two weeks after its debut.

“It has been an honor to bring this story to Broadway this season! Join us for the final week of performances to get “caught up in the sensation!” the show’s producers announced on social media.

According to the New York Times, the show’s producers made the difficult decision to cease production due to slow ticket sales.

During the week ending December 4th, the show grossed just $126,493, setting the low bar for the current crop of Broadway musicals. As well, the average ticket price for the show was just $32.06 when the industry average for the week was $128.34, the Times noted.

Based on a book by Jason Kim, the show featured music, lyrics from Helen Park and Max Vernon and was directed by Teddy Bergman and featured several cast members with experience in K-pop groups, including Luna, formerly of the K-pop girl group f(x), and BoHyung, a former member of the group SPICA.

The show began previews in October and after multiple delays due to COVID among the cast, opened at the Circle in the Square theatre on November 27th.

The final performance will take place on December 11th.