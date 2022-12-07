The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Robert Alexander – Director, HBO Doc. – “Shaq” & HBO Series – “The Shop”

Emmy winning Director Robert Alexander describes what he learned about Shaquile O’Neal in the making of this 4-part doc that totally surprised, challenged and delighted him. Robert gives a fascinating look at why he didn’t want to make a conventional documentary and how he arrived at the creative approach he took to the documentary. This is a master class in filmmaking as Robert explains how and why he gave each installment of the 4-part doc its own look and feel. Hear why he describes Shaq as the most unique person he’s EVER met or worked with (and it’s not just because of Shaq’s size). Robert shares the two very different sides of Shaq, how Robert had to make some tough choices of what to keep in the final edit of the film and what to keep out and much more.