Music Journalist And Musician Peter Cooper Dead At 52

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Peter Cooper, a Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter, and journalist died on Tuesday in Nashville. He was 52.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, Cooper died after sustaining a head injury in a recent fall.

Cooper arrived in Nashville in 2000 and after landing a gig with the Nashville Tennessean, he quickly developed a reputation for his music criticism with a focus on the world of country music.

In 2014, he stepped away from the newspaper to accept a position as senior director at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, where he remained until his passing.

In addition to his work as a journalist, he was a record producer, and a recording artist in his own right, releasing three albums via Red Beet Records, including 2010’s “The Lloyd Green Album” and “Opening Day” in 2013.

He also partnered with Eric Brace for several duo albums, including the “The Master Sessions” in 2010.

According to the Tennessean, Cooper is survived by his son, Baker; ex-wife and partner of 32 years, Charlotte; father, Wiley Cooper; stepmother, Emily Cooper; brother, Chris Cooper; sister-in-law, Jessie Swigger; nephew and niece, Jack Cooper and Madeline Cooper; and stepfather, Al Smuzynski.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Baker Cooper fund to support Peter’s son’s education, or the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.