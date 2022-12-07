The Country Music Association Details The Lineup For The Return Of The C2C: Country to Country To The UK For 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association will return to the U.K. in March for a series of events that includes the C2C: Country to Country festival with its CMA Songwriters Series as well as the CMA Presents Introducing Nashville lineup.

CMA Songwriters Series show will serve as the official kickoff event to C2C 2023, taking place on March 9th with scheduled performances from Dalton Dover, Nate Smith, Lainey Wilson and special guests.

CMA’s international touring series, Introducing Nashville, now returning for its second year in 2023, will include performances by Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack and Alana Springsteen will take place at The O2 on March 10, The Ovo Hydro in Glasgow Saturday, March 11, and 3Arena in Dublin Sunday, March 12.

The C2C Main Stage, which lands At the O2, will feature performances from headliners Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and the Zac Brown Band, among others from March 10 – 12 with additional shows in Glasgow and Dublin

“Being able to provide artists the sought-after opportunity to be included on the C2C mainstage through our Introducing Nashville lineup is such an honor,” says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development. “Each year, we are especially amazed at the excitement from U.K. fans for our CMA Songwriters Series, which we are proud to say features several artists making their U.K. performance debuts. Thank you C2C for your continued partnership and support and thank you music lovers for helping us grow Country Music.”