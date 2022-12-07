Dirty Hit Renews With Ingrooves

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Dirty Hit, the British indie label whose roster boasts artists such as The 1975, Wolf Alice, and Pale Waves, extended their distribution agreement with Ingrooves Music Group.

The new agreement expands on the previous deal between the two companies and follows the success of Wolf Alice (Blue Weekend, 2021), and The 1975’s recent Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which all landed atop the charts in the UK.

Other chart successes for Dirty Hit include three additional Top 5 UK debuts with Rina Sawayama, Beabadoobee and Pale Waves and Dirty Hit artists have been streamed more than 1.4 billion times in the last year, the companies said.

“I feel very grateful to Ingrooves and the wider UMG team for all the support and faith they have shown me over the years. Our relationship is now in its twelfth year, and I am very proud to continue building Dirty Hit with our day-one distribution partners,” said Jamie Oborne, Founder & CEO, Dirty Hit Records. “I would like to thank previous Ingrooves CEO Bob Roback for his incredible support and very much look forward to working with JT and Nat on this next exciting phase of Dirty Hit’s continued growth.”

“Jamie Oborne has built Dirty Hit into one of the most exciting and successful independent label operations in the world,” said JT Myers, Co-CEO, Virgin Music Group, the parent company of Ingrooves. “His ability to identify and nurture artists and help them build communities around their music is remarkable, and we look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming years,” adds Nat Pastor, Co-CEO, Virgin Music Group.