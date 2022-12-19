Comedian Cecily Strong Exits SNL After 11 Seasons

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Cecily Strong took her final bow as a regular member of the cast on the long-running late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live this weekend, stepping back from the show after 11 seasons.

Strong, who gained recognition for her SNL portrayals of public figures such as Jeanine Pirro, Senator Dianne Feinstein, and Melania Trump, also previously hosted SNL’s Weekend Update alongside Seth Meyers and Colin Jost.

So, it was fitting that she said her goodbyes during this week’s Weekend Update, appearing as her recurring character Cathy Anne, the drug enthusiast neighbor of current Weekend Update host Michael Che.

During the segment, Cathy Anne revealed that she was finally going to prison for a litany of crimes but was looking forward to it for some “much needed stability” in her life.

Alongside of her work on SNL, Strong has appeared on both the small and big screen, including in 2017 comedy The Female Brain and Paul Feig’s lamentable reboot of Ghostbusters, as well as Melissa McCarthy’s The Boss, plus The Bronze and The Meddler.