Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne Released From The Hospital After Suffering Undisclosed Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne (CBS)
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been released from the hospital after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

Osbourne’s son, Jack, told TMZ that his mother, the wife and manager of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, is recuperating at home after she was taken to the hospital with a medical emergency on Friday from the set of her current television project.

Jack Osbourne declined to comment on the nature of his mother’s illness, noting that she would answer questions when she was able.

People Magazine reported that the 70-year-old Osbourne became ill on the set of a ghost-themed show which is currently in production at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California.

No other details of Osbourne’s medical condition were immediately available.

