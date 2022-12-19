A Second Person Dies Following Crowd Surge At London Concert

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — A second person has died in the wake of a crowd crush outside of a concert by Nigerian singer Asake at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Thursday.

According to the BBC, 23-year-old Gabrielle Hutchinson died on Monday from injuries sustained during the incident. Hutchinson, who was 23, was working as a security contractor during concert.

Hutchinson’s death follows the passing of Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old mother of two from East London, who died on Saturday.

A third victim, a 21-year-old woman who was not named, remains in critical condition.

All three women were inside of the foyer of the O2 Academy during the crowd press, where videos posted on social media showed throngs of fans pushing to gain entrance.

Following the news of Hutchinson’s death, the O2 Academy Brixton shared heartfelt condolences for her friends and family via social media.

“We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting an ongoing investigation,” The O2 added.

Asake also shared condolences on social media on Saturday following Ikumelo’s passing, noting that he was “devastated by the news.”

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,” he tweeted on Saturday.

London’s Metropolitan Police are continuing to investigate the incident and urged anyone with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.