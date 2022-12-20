The Empire State Building’s Holiday Music & Light Show Partners With iHeartMedia and The Backstreet Boys

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) -The Empire State Building (ESB), in partnership with iHeartMedia New York, premiered its annual holiday music-to-light spectacular set to music from the Backstreet Boys (BSB) new Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, on Monday (December 19). The light show will run nightly through December 25 at 7 pm EST and broadcast on iHeartRadio’s Z100, 106.7 Lite FM, and 103.5 KTU.

“The Empire State Building holiday music-to-light show partnership with iHeartMedia is an annual tradition that spreads joy to New York City and throughout the world,” said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President, and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. “This year’s festive edition unites ESB and BSB fans worldwide for a one-of-a-kind celebration.”

The “boys in the band” visited the ESB to flip the switch in the lighting ceremony and participated in a private Q&A with fans on the iconic building’s 80th floor to kick-off the music to light show that is synced to “Christmas in New York” and “Last Christmas” from BSB’s new holiday album.

“There’s no place like New York City during the holidays, and we are excited to once again partner with the Empire State Building on this annual music-to-light-show tradition,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “This year, the Backstreet Boys gave us the perfect songs to help everyone get in the holiday spirit. Their very first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, is fantastic, and we can’t wait to share their music synced to the holiday lights of the Empire State Building with New York and the world.”

The annual holiday music-to-light show features thousands of LED lights atop the tower, choreographed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manoeuvre team. Fans from outside the New York City area can watch the show live via the Earthcam on ESB’s website, and a video of the entire show will be posted on the building’s YouTube channel, with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

More information about the Empire State Building’s tower lights can be found online.