Ariana Grande Remembers The Manchester Bombing … Five Years Later

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) – On May 22, 2017, immediately after one of Ariana Grande’s concerts, an Islamist extremist suicide bomber named Salman Abedi (22) detonated a shrapnel-laden homemade bomb in the lobby of the Manchester Arena. Twenty-two people were killed, and over 500 were injured, including many children.

Ms. Grande has not forgotten.

Every year since then, Grande sends gifts and help at Christmas to the children of Manchester, and the five-year anniversary was no exception.

The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity thanked the global superstar via its Instagram account for sending Christmas gifts to patients at several local hospitals.

In the posting, the hospital revealed the gifts were distributed among babies, children and teenagers at its hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital, North Manchester General Hospital and Trafford General Hospital.

“We know that Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart,” she added.

Grande held a benefit concert a month after the bombing in Manchester and featured several friends of hers, such as Chris Martin, Mac Miller, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus. It raised over $13 million for the victims and their families.

In addition, Grande sends a handwritten message to the survivors and the victims’ families every year. It is nice to know that money doesn’t take away the humility in everyone. I’ll be a fan of Grande’s for life.