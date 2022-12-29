Bob Marley’s Grandson – Jo Mersa Marley Dead at 31

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Reggae musician Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson and Stephen Marley’s son, has died. His camp confirmed his death, but the official cause of death was not disclosed. However, South Florida radio station WZPP has reported that Joseph died of an asthma attack. He was 31.

Joseph was found inside his parked vehicle in Miami. Police are currently investigating, saying they do not suspect foul play. The Miami-Dade county coroner is presently conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Joseph was born in Jamaica but raised in Miami. At a young age, he followed in the footsteps of his iconic grandfather and father, taking the stage in his family’s band, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers. He was writing music in middle school and released his first single, “My Girl,” in 2010.

After a stint studying studio engineering at Miami Dade College, he released his debut album, Eternal, in 2021. “I am one of the new generations of Marleys, but I am still experimenting simultaneously,” he had told Rolling Stone. “My plan is to do something new with my roots.”

News of Joseph’s death prompted Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s post: “My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere. His untimely passing at the young age of 31 is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.”

According to WZPP radio, Joseph is survived by his wife and daughter.