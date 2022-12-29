Drummer Kenneth “Spider” Rice To Be Featured In a New Documentary

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Kenneth “Spider” Rice, a noted drummer who performed with artists such as The Temptations, Roberta Flack, Martha Reeves, and Etta James, will be featured in a new documentary detailing the storied musicians life.

Available on January 24th, Spider Webb Untangled: The Life & Times of Legendary Drummer Kenneth Rice will be released across multiple platforms by Megawave via MVD Entertainment Group distributors.

Based in part on his 2009 autobiography, Spider Webb Untangled will detail the rags to riches and back again story of Spider’s life, from the early abuse that he suffered at the hands of his family, to his rise as a sought-after session and touring musician.

The film includes interviews with musicians and producers with whom Spider has worked during his lengthy career as well as archival material, such as Spider playing drums in the house band that backed singer Kim Weston and many other artists at the iconic 1972 Wattstax Festival in Los Angeles, which spawned the award-winning 1973 documentary film.

The documentary was produced, directed and filmed by Megawave Records owner John S. Palmer, Jr., and through his Andro-Media video production company has made numerous music videos and long-form music documentaries showcasing his label’s artists.

Spider Webb Untangled will be available Vimeo and DVD on January 24, 2023. For more information, visit: www.spiderwebbuntangled.com