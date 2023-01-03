Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45 After Cancer Battle

(CelebrityAccess) – Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green passed away just several days after the band announced he was fighting for his life against Stage 4 cancer. The band announced via social media on New Year’s Eve, writing:

“I don’t know how to ease into this: Today, we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

On Christmas Day, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, broke the news of his cancer on Facebook. In her post, she included he was suffering from Stage 4. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Green was forced to pull out of the band’s recent tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West. The most recent LP was 2021’s The Golden Casket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modest Mouse (@modestmouse)

RIP.