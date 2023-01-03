Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dead at 67

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Fred White, drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, has passed away. Fellow bandmate and brother Verdine White announced his death via social media on Sunday (January 1). White’s cause, location, and date of death have not been revealed.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member. Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie White,” Verdine wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verdine White (@verdine_white)

White, born Frederick Eugene Adams in Chicago in 1955, picked up his drumsticks at an early age and was a drum prodigy. He joined Donny Hathaway on tour as a teenager and appeared on his 1972 album, Live. Soon after, he joined Earth, Wind & Fire with his brother and half-brother, Verdine and Maurice. He was the fourth of the White brothers to perform in the Grammy-winning band.

White played the skins for several of the R&B group’s most successful songs, including “Shining Star,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975. He also appeared on “Let’s Groove,” “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and others.

White left the band in the 80s but returned to perform at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction in 2000. White continued to drum, appearing on recordings for Bonnie Raitt, Jennifer Holliday and others. Most recently, he played on Diana Ross’ 2021 album, Thank You.

White’s death comes just eight months after the passing of Earth, Wind & Fire’s longtime saxophonist, Andrew Woolfolk, died in April 2022 at 71.

Several comments have appeared on Verdine’s post announcing White’s death.

Lenny Kravitz commented, “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in Power.”

Chicago, the band, “So very sad. Truly sorry to hear this.”

Verdine ended his post by saying, “We could always count on him to make seemingly bad situations more lighthearted. He will live in our hearts forever. Rest in power, beloved Freddie!!”