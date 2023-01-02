Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo, Dead At 43

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Gangsta Boo, a member of the underground hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia, died on January 1st. She was 43.

According to Fox 13 News, Boo, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead at her home in Memphis on Sunday but a cause of death was not provided.

Her family confirmed her passing in a statement provided to Fox: “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

A Memphis native, Mitchell began rapping while she was still a teenager and joined the Three 6 Mafia as their second female member when she was just 15.

She contributed to multiple Three 6 Mafia albums, and recorded multiple solo albums, including her 1998 solo debut Enquiring Minds, which peaked at #15 on the Billboard Hip Hop charts.

More recently, she released the mixtape, Candy, Diamonds & Pills and performed with Run The Jewels on multiple albums as well as joining the group for tours in 2016.