Rapper Flo Rida Wins Millions in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company Celsius

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper and producer Flo Rida has won a multi-million dollar lawsuit against US energy drink company Celsius.

In the original lawsuit, filed in early 2021, Flo Rida and his company Strong Arm Productions sued for alleged breach of contract and unpaid compensation over an endorsement deal signed with Flo in 2014 and renewed in 2016.

The Law & Crime Network reported this week that a jury in Florida awarded the artist, born Tramar Dillard, $82.6 million in damages.

According to the original complaint, “Flo Rida maintained a successful endorsement partnership with Celsius which was highly effective in opening new doors for Celsius and its products.”

The filing claimed further that from “a financial perspective,” Celsius “exponentially increased product revenues and sales, attracted key investors, and upgraded its financial status – all of which ultimately led to the important transition into the Nasdaq market in mid-2017.”

Flo Rida alleged that it was “specifically contemplated that as Celsius profited in the future, additional compensation would be paid by Celsius in the form of shares of company stock and ongoing royalties.”

The lawsuit also claimed that during the 2016 renewal, Celsius “agreed to pay a royalty per case sold of Celsius domestic ready-to-drink Sparkling Orange and a royalty per box of domestically sold powdered sticks,” but the company failed to pay all royalties owed.