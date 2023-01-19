Sony Music’s Santa Anna Signs Distribution Deal With LISTEN TO THE KIDS

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Entertainment’s (SME) joint venture (JV) with Todd Moscowitz (CEO of Alamo Records) – Santa Anna – has entered into a distribution deal with the record label and management company, LISTEN TO THE KIDS.

The LA-based label is a JV with Universal Music Group (UMG) owned Interscope Records and CEO Conor Ambrose. Launched in 2020, LISTEN TO THE KIDS’ previously signed artists include Yeat, Alexander 23, ericdoa, and Sally Sossa. In addition, Ambrose manages Grammy nominated, multi-platinum songwriter and producer Omer Fedi.

This is the first partnership for the NY-based, artist and label services company – Santa Anna, which just launched earlier this month. Santa Anna is led by Lee L’Heureux, who most recently served as GM at Geffen Records. He will work alongside Moscowitz and Alamo Records’ Chief Operating Officer (COO), Juliette Jones.

According to the press release announcing their partnership, LISTEN TO THE KIDS’ roster of artists will now have access to Santa Anna’s marketing, distribution, legal and promotional support, among other services.

Moscowitz says: “We are thrilled that LISTEN TO THE KIDS has joined Santa Anna. We are committed to supporting entrepreneurs and look forward to developing this new roster of artists and working with Conor to take his label to the next level.”

Ambrose, who will continue as CEO of LISTEN TO THE KIDS, said his company “has helped unique artists reach important milestones early in their careers. Now, as a new partner of Santa Anna, we are excited to build on what we’ve started and leverage their expertise to keep supporting exceptional talent”.