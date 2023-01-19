The Black Promoters Collective With Urban Vibe Entertainment Announce the Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Urban Vibe Entertainment and The Black Promoters Collective have partnered up to announce their first comedy tour, the Straight Jokes!, No Chaser Comedy Tour.

The event hosted by Mike Epps features comedy greats Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, DC Young Fly, and Cedric The Entertainer. The collective has expanded into the world of comedy after selling out arenas with their R&B tours in 2022. The tour begins Saturday, March 4, and runs through Saturday, May 27 with the last show in Las Vegas.

Epps is best known for playing Day-Day Jones in the movie Next Friday and its sequel, Friday After Next. Epps can be seen in the Netflix comedy series The Upshaws and released a Netflix special titled Mike Epps: Indiana Mike.

Cedric the Entertainer hosted BET’s Comic View and Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s. He is best known for being one of the original kings of comedy and for his role as Eddie Walker in Barbershop.

Hughley is currently the host of his afternoon radio show, The DL Hughley Show, nationally syndicated in over 60 cities across the country. Hughley has written numerous books including How to Survive America, Surrender White People, and How Not to Get Shot.

Earthquake is a comedian, actor, and voice artist. He’s appeared on Comic View and Def Comedy Jam, in addition to filming other comedy specials including About Got Damn Time, Walter Latham Presents, and more.

DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, is an internet personality, comedian, actor, host, rapper, and singer/songwriter best known for his “roasting sessions” on Instagram and Vine. He was a recurring cast member on the improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out and was the main host for the revival of TRL on MTV from 2017 – 2018. He owns his improv comedy club, DC Comedy Exchange in Miami Beach.

Tickets are available to the general public Friday (January 20). Tour Dates are listed below.

Saturday, March 4-Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, March 10-Smoothie King Center

Saturday, March 11-Brookshire Grocery Arena

Friday, March 17-Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 18-Miami-Dade Arena

Friday, March 24-PNC Arena

Saturday, March 25-Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, April 1-Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, April 8-T-Mobile Center

Friday, April 14-CFG Bank Arena

Saturday, April 15-Prudential Center #

Friday, April 21-Spectrum Center

Friday, April 28-Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, April 29-Wolstein Center

Saturday, May 6-Oakland Arena

Sunday, May 7-Kia Forum

Friday, May 12-Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, May 19-Liacouras Center #

Saturday, May 20-Heritage Bank Center *

Sunday, May 21-Amalie Arena *

Friday, May 26-Barclays Center

Saturday, May 27-Grand Garden Arena

* denotes DC Young Fly doesn’t appear

# denotes Earthquake doesn’t appear