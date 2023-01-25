Management Firm One House Partners With Aerial In Attempt to Curb Touring Emissions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – London-based management firm One House announced its partnership today with Aerial to create a tool to help artists measure, reduce and cub the carbon emissions that come with touring.

CMU.com reports the two companies claim the new platform will allow “artists and agencies to plan more environmentally-friendly tours by leveraging accurate emissions data. The platform will also offer options for offsetting the carbon emissions of current, future, and past tours. The UK music market is responsible for approximately 540,000 tonnes of CO2e per annum, so providing impactful ways to reduce that amount is critical for meeting global climate goals to reduce warming.”

On Aerial’s official website, it describes itself as the “easiest and most accurate way to manage your carbon footprint”, adding “we track your emissions, give you simple ways to take action, and offer exclusive insights from credible science writers on how to live more sustainably”.

One House founder Napper Tandy says: “When I met the Aerial team I was inspired by their passion for developing simple tools to empower climate action. At One House we’re constantly exploring how we can make it easy for our community to mitigate their climate impact so we decided to invest in Aerial and co-develop the world’s first specialised solution for DJs and touring artists”.