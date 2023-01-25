Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual To Be Published This Spring

MADISON, WI (CelebrityAccess) – A new book titled Touring and Mental Health – The Music Industry Manual is set to be published on March 23 2023 via Omnibus Press. The manual’s focus is to give those working in the live music industry a guide to help them “identify, process and manage the physical and psychological difficulties that can occur on the road or as a result of touring.”

The in-depth guide was edited by London-based psychotherapist and former music industry booker Tamsin Embleton. Embleton is a co-founder of the Music Industry Therapist Collective (MITC), which lists their mission and vision for the future on its official website (see below).

Our mission:

To provide access to high-quality psychotherapy to those working within the music industry.

To provide a safe, confidential, trustworthy and culturally-sensitive space for clients to share, understand and process their experiences leading to increased self-awareness, resilience, self-compassion and self-agency.

To collaborate, pooling our clinical expertise in order to provide insight into the myriad psychological difficulties facing the music industry today.

To increase our knowledge of these issues through our clinical work and surveys, allowing us to produce informed guides, best practice documents, workshops, podcasts and blogs.

To support each other as solo workers in the field through regular meetings and peer supervision.

Our vision:

To help alleviate the mental health issues which are faced by those within the music industry.

To change perceptions around mental health and the music industry

To promote a trauma-informed approach to mental health within the industry.

To tackle some of the barriers that prevent people from getting help – stigma, prejudice and ignorance.

The book is over 600 pages and gives insight from artists, performance coaches, psychologists, and therapists. It features interviews with Nile Rodgers, Kieran Hebden (Four Tet), Taylor Hanson (Hanson), Philip Selway from Radiohead, and more.

“I wish this book had been around when I first started touring … It should be the first thing we all pack when we head out on the road.” ~ Selway (Radiohead)

James Ainscough, the CEO of Help Musicians, which provides health and support to the music community says: “This book should be a compulsory purchase for anyone who spends time on the road – or sends others out there. It can add decades to a career, give wisdom to the most exhausted mind, and offer encouragement to every burdened heart.”

You can pre-order the book HERE.