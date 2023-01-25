Ultra International Music Publishing Acquires Catalog of Producer Zaytoven

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Ultra International Music Publishing (UIMP), an independent publisher of Hip-Hop, Jazz, EDM, Pop, and Reggae announced this week a new agreement with Atlanta-based songwriter and producer Zaytoven.

UIMP has agreed to a co-publishing agreement to develop new work, and will see Zaytoven collaborating with the company in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and London. Also included in the deal, UIMP has fully acquired his remaining co-published interest in his existing catalog alongside the writer’s share as well. It consists of 560 songs written between 2005 and 2022, including “Versace” (Migos), “3500” (Travis Scott), “Used To This” (Future featuring Drake), and many others.

Patrick Moxey, Founder / CEO of UIMP said, “Zaytoven is an extraordinary talent. He is the Father of trap music and has been the driving force of much of how we define that genre. Gucci Mane, Migos, Future – he’s been right there with these artists from the beginning in 2004 right up to the present day. I’m proud to announce that after working with him since 2007 we continue to be focused on future success.”

Zaytoven won a Grammy Award in 2011 for his contribution to Usher’s album Raymond v. Raymond as a co-producer and writer for the single “Papers.”

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.