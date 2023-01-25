Pantera Dropped From Multiple Festivals

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Newly reunited metal icons Pantera have been dropped from the lineups of two high profile European rock festivals.

Organizers for Rock am Ring and Rock in the Park 2023 announced that the band would not be appearing at their events after getting pushback from other artists, festival partners and fans.

“Pantera will not be performing at Rock am Ring and Rock in the Park 2023, as announced. In the last few weeks, we have had many intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans, we have continued to deal with the criticism together and decided to remove the band from the program,” a festival spokesperson said via social media.

While the nature of the controversy wasn’t specified, it was likely sparked by Pantera singer Philip Anselmo’s past comments and on-stage behavior that include a 2016 tribute show to late Pantera member Darrell “Dimebag Darrell” Abbot. During the show, Anselmo flashed the infamous Nazi salute from stage and yelled ‘White Power.’

He later claimed he was making a reference to white wine he had been drinking backstage and suggested that his behavior was the result of jokes and “heavy emotions” from the green room.

“Anyone who knows me and my true nature knows that I don’t believe in any of that. I don’t want to be part of any group. I’m an individual, and I am a thousand percent apologetic to anyone that took offense to what I said because you should have taken offense to what I said. And I am so sorry, and I hope you just… man, give me another chance… just give me another chance. I love all of you. And anyone who’s met me, anyone who knows me knows that I love all of you,” Anselmo said in a video explanation of the incident.

However, the 2016 incident isn’t the only example of Anselmo making controversial comments about white pride from stage. In 1995, he railed against rap music and advocated ‘white pride’ during multiple shows while on tour with White Zombie.

The Foo Fighters have been announced to take Pantera’s place in the lineup of the two festivals.