Willie Nelson To Mark His 90th Birthday With A Two Day Celebration At The Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Blackbird Presents and Live Nation Hewitt-Silva are teaming up to present a two-day celebration of country music icon Willie Nelson’s 9th birthday.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, 2023, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, with a musical lineup that includes Willie Nelson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks, event organizers said.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” says Willie Nelson. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Brian Smith will serve as executive producers of the event with additional support from Creative Artists Agency.