Dave Felipe Joins 117 Entertainment As Director Of Publicity

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Publicity and marketing firm 117 Entertainment announced the hire of Dave Felipe as Director of Publicity.

In his new role at 117 Entertainment, Felipe will take on oversight of the company’s publicity initiatives for their roster of established and up-and-coming artists.

Felipe joins a team that currently includes Publicity Manager, Jessica Vandergriff and Publicity and Tour Marketing Coordinator, Mae Dowda.

With more than two decades in the public relations industry, Felipe’s past experience includes roles at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where, among other things, he helped develop and lead expansive business policy and political PR initiatives, directed at both policymakers and the public.

He also handled PR for an e-commerce startup in New York, while pursuing his own musical endeavors as an independent singer/songwriter and recording artist.

More recently, he’s handled publicity for the Nashville Symphony and led special projects such as communications efforts the historic Violins of Hope Nashville initiative in 2018.

Most recently, he was a public relations manager for the Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC), the nonprofit established by Congress to distribute royalties from digital music.

“I am beyond excited about joining the talented team at 117 Entertainment and the opportunity to serve and advocate for such an incredible array of artists and groups. Zach has created something really special here that I’m proud to be a part of, and I see tremendous promise in each and every one of 117’s clients. I look forward to working alongside Zach, Jess and Mae to deliver on that promise and build on 117 Entertainment’s outstanding reputation,” said Felipe.

“Dave is the prime person to grow our rockstar team with! I am pumped to welcome him and continue to build the powerhouse that is 117 Entertainment – a team of incredibly passionate and talented individuals working together to bring the most impact to our clients,” said Zach Farnum, adding, “his experience and wealth of knowledge, along with his authentic media relationships in Nashville and around the country are already elevating us to a whole new level.”