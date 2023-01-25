Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Progressive rock legends Kansas announced plans for a major North American tour to mark the band’s 50th anniversary.
KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork, will hit 50 markets across North America, starting on June 2nd at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh and winding up at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on January 28, 2024.
Starting as a local band in Topeka, Kansas was discovered in 1973 and signed by Don Kirshner ahead of the release of their debut album in 1974.
They have gone on to 21 albums, sixteen studio and 5 live, with eight of those albums going gold and three sextuple-Platinum albums. Their list of hits include “Dust in the Wind,” “Carry On Wayward Son,” and “Play the Game Tonight,” among others.
“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
Along with their planned tour, Kansas also announced plans to release Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS. The three-CD set, released through InsideOutMusic mines their entire catalog for gems, and includes a new version of the song ‘Can I Tell You’ updating a cut originally released on their 1974 debut album.
“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of KANSAS, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”
The band’s current lineup includes original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams.
KANSAS 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR – ANOTHER FORK IN THE ROAD CONFIRMED DATES*:
June 2, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 3, 2023 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore
June 9, 2023 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
June 10, 2023 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
June 16, 2023 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre
June 17, 2023 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre
June 29, 2023 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
July 1, 2023 Rochester, NY Kodak Center
July 7, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
July 8, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall
July 14, 2023 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
July 15, 2023 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
July 21, 2023 Wausau, WI The Grand Theater
July 22, 2023 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
July 27, 2023 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
July 29, 2023 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre
August 4, 2023 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place
August 5, 2023 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
August 18, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
August 19, 2023 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
August 25, 2023 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre
August 26, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
September 6, 2023 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
September 8, 2023 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theater
September 9, 2023 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 12, 2023 Boise, ID Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
September 14, 2023 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre
September 16, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Orpheum Theatre
September 17, 2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre
September 20, 2023 To Be Announced
September 22, 2023 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium
September 24, 2023 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre
October 12, 2023 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre
October 13, 2023 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
October 20, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
October 21, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
October 26, 2023 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
October 27, 2023 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre
November 3, 2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
November 4, 2023 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
December 1, 2023 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 2, 2023 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
January 12, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
January 13, 2024 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center
January 19, 2024 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
January 20, 2024 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
January 27, 2024 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
January 28, 2024 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts