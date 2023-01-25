Luke Bryan, Shania Twain and the Zac Brown Band Lead The Lineup For Faster Horses 2023

BROOKLYN, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Michigan-based country music festival Faster Horses, announced the lineup for their 10th anniversary, topped by headliners Luke Bryan, Shania Twain and the Zac Brown Band.

The Live Nation-produced festival, which takes place adjacent to the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, will feature three days and multiple stages of music.

Other artists announced for the 2023 lineup include Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott, Mike., Blanco Brown, Warren Zeiders, Kameron Marlowe, Chris Cagle, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, and Kylie Morgan, to name a few.

The fest will also offer multiple camping options for 2023, including a brand new premium RV camping area for well-heeled country fans.

Three-day passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at fasterhorsesfestival.com.