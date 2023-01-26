Adam Gardiner Named SVP of International Sync at Concord Music Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Adam Gardiner has been appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) of International Sync at Concord Music Publishing (CMP) effective immediately. Gardiner joined Concord from Universal Music Group’s (UMG) creative division, Globe, where held the title of Head of Film & TV. He spent ten years at UMG.

In his new position, Gardiner will oversee all music publishing sync activity outside the United States (US), with the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, and Australia sync teams reporting directly to him. He will also be responsible for CMP’s third-party sync activity. Based in London, he reports to John Minch, President of International Publishing.

During his time at UMG, Gardiner was key in the sync campaigns for HAIM, Sam Smith, and others. He also worked on Def Leppard’s appearance in the current Netflix film Bank Of Dave, last year’s breakout Netflix hit Heartstopper featuring Baby Queen, and the forthcoming film Gassed Up, which features Mae Muller’s acting debut.

Minch said: “It goes without saying that music publishing sync success is of enormous strategic importance to Concord, and we look forward to building on the great success of the sync team. This is a key appointment, and we are delighted to have Adam with us.”