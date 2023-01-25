Belle And Sebastian Cancel North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Scottish indie-pop band Belle And Sebastian have canceled their upcoming tour amid health issues.

“Unfortunately due to an ongoing health issue we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the tour in January, 2023,” the band said in a statement announcing the decision. “We are thankful to everyone who bought tickets for the shows and continue to thank our amazing fans for their positive messages this week. We hope to be back soon.”

In a more detailed statement, B&S frontman Stuart Murdoch stated: “As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022. While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute.”

“We had a great plan in place, to release our second LP in six months and hit America up again! While the record made it out, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer until we can tour it. We apologize again for the inconvenience we have caused you.”

While Murdoch did not provide any details on the health challenges he’s facing, he’s previously disclosed that he suffers from myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a “complicated disorder… that causes extreme fatigue that lasts for at least six months. Symptoms worsen with physical or mental activity but don’t fully improve with rest.”

The tour was scheduled to get underway at the Teatro Metropolitan in Mexico City on April 25th before heading to the U.S. for a series of shows that began April 28th at Turner Hall Ballroom in Detroit and wrapped at The Pageant in St. Louis on May 18th.

Belle And Sebastian previously canceled or postponed planned tours of Europe and the UK.