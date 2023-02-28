The Foo Fighters Announce New North American Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters announced plans for some of their first live performances following the death of the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Newly announced show for the band include:

May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

The newly reveaked dates expand on the previously announced performance special that includes festival dates such as Boston Calling on May 26, Sonic Temple on May 28, and Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park on June 2nd and 4th.

The Foo Fighters are also lined up for performances at Bonnaroo on June 18th, Ottawa Bluesfest on July 12th; the Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival on July 15; and Fuji Rocks from July 28-30.

Tickets for all three newly announced shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3 at 10am local time.