The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Willie Nile

Singer-songwriter Willie Nile has never given up. He debuted on Arista with hoopla back in 1980, however legal problems ultimately sidetracked him. But Willie has re-emerged with a vengeance, releasing ten albums between 2006 and 2021. A notoriously energetic and winning live performer, Nile is a natural raconteur who draws you in and makes you a friend. Listen!
