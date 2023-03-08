The European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA) Launches Program For Music Management Support

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA), has launched EMMpower, a three-year program aimed at providing support and capacity building to music management businesses across Europe.

EMMpower will work to understand the needs and challenges facing management businesses, promoting further growth and exports across Europe’s commercial music sector – as music managers continue to play a critical role in the career development of artists and songwriters.

EMMpower will operate across multiple avenues, providing new market research, mentoring, networking, professional development, and advanced training opportunities. The program will also include a diversity task force and focus group on specialist genres to encourage participation.

The program will start with a series of Market Spotlights focused on key European and international music markets. The first Spotlight will focus on Germany, followed by the UK.

Per Kviman, chair of EMMA tells vip-booking.com he believes that the EMMpower project is a landmark opportunity for every type of music entrepreneur. He believes that music managers are the incubators, developers, and business-builders of Europe’s creative talent. He further expressed his gratitude to the team at Creative Europe for the responsibility they have invested in the initiative.