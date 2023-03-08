Outside Lands Celebrates 15 Years & Announces 2023 Lineup With Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Ray, & More

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – The Bay area festival, Outside Lands, returns this year celebrating 15 years of music, food, wine, beer, art, and cannabis in Golden Gate Park from August 11 – 13. Over the past decade and a half, the fest has become a vital part of the Bay Area’s culture, bringing the best musical acts worldwide to San Francisco’s backyard. Outside Lands is one of the largest, indie-owned festivals in the US, making this anniversary special.

On Tuesday (March 7), Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents announced the 2023 lineup. Headliners include 15-time Grammy award-winning, legendary rock band Foo Fighters, recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar and electronic powerhouse Odesza – who will be the first EDM act to headline the main (Lands End) main stage.

The other genre-crossing and eclectic musical acts include Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Beabadobee, Maggie Rogers, Cuco, and many more.

The SOMA Tent will return with rhythms inspired by the underground nightclub culture. SOMA features over 9 hours of music each day and 2023 will feature Tinlicker, WhoMadeWho, BLOND:ISH, Claptone, and more.

For the first time, Outside Lands is offering General Admission+ (GA) level tickets. This elevated GA+ includes expedited entry, an exclusive GA+ lounge with access to flushable bathrooms, refillable water stations and complimentary soft drinks, plus a full-service bar and food for purchase.

Three-day GA, GA+, VIP, and Golden Gate Club passed go on sale today (March 8) at 10 am PT. 3-Day GA are $449, 3-day GA+ are $674, 3-day VIP are $1,029, and Golden Gate Club are $4,899. Payment plans are available.