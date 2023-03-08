50th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival Announces Lineup With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, String Cheese Incident & More

TELLURIDE (CelebrityAccess) – Every June for the past 50 years music fans known as Festivarians have made their annual pilgrimage to the box canyon town of Telluride for the legendary Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Inspired by the beauty of the natural landscape and the skillfully played multi-genre music. Produced by Planet Bluegrass, this year’s festival should be one for the record books as it’s the 50th edition.

Telluride Bluegrass has announced its list of festival-veteran performers and one-of-a-kind collaborations fit for a 50th celebration. The lineup announcement includes Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, The String Cheese Incident, Emmylou Harris featuring Watchhouse, the return of Nickel Creek, Sam Bush, and the original Béla Fleck & the Flecktones lineup. A complete list of performers can be found HERE.

“Fifty years is an incredible accomplishment in the music industry; one you don’t see often. We are thrilled to have made it to this milestone,” says Grace Barrett, Director of Communication and Partnerships for Planet Bluegrass. “There is such plentiful history in Telluride, from the rich age of mining to the plethora of exceptional musicians that have serenaded the valley floor over the years, and we couldn’t have made it here without the devotion of each and every one of our Festivarians. Here’s to the next 50!”

Today’s full Telluride Bluegrass lineup announcement includes:

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

The String Cheese Incident

Sam Bush Band

Béla Fleck and The Flecktones

Emmylou Harris with Watchhouse

Gregory Alan Isakov

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Punch Brothers

Del McCoury Band

Greensky Bluegrass

The Infamous Stringdusters

Leftover Salmon

Nickel Creek

Yonder Mountain String Band

Telluride House Band

Sarah Jarosz

Tim O’Brien Band

The Peter Rowan Band

The Earls of Leicester

Chris Thile

Sierra Ferrell

Charles Wesley Godwin

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy

Bella White

Yasmin Williams

Town Mountain

Two Runner

Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba

Full Cord (winners of the 2022 Telluride Band Competition)