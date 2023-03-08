50th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival Announces Lineup With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, String Cheese Incident & More

TELLURIDE (CelebrityAccess) – Every June for the past 50 years music fans known as Festivarians have made their annual pilgrimage to the box canyon town of Telluride for the legendary Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Inspired by the beauty of the natural landscape and the skillfully played multi-genre music. Produced by Planet Bluegrass, this year’s festival should be one for the record books as it’s the 50th edition.
Telluride Bluegrass has announced its list of festival-veteran performers and one-of-a-kind collaborations fit for a 50th celebration. The lineup announcement includes Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, The String Cheese Incident, Emmylou Harris featuring Watchhouse, the return of Nickel Creek, Sam Bush, and the original Béla Fleck & the Flecktones lineup. A complete list of performers can be found HERE.
“Fifty years is an incredible accomplishment in the music industry; one you don’t see often. We are thrilled to have made it to this milestone,” says Grace Barrett, Director of Communication and Partnerships for Planet Bluegrass. “There is such plentiful history in Telluride, from the rich age of mining to the plethora of exceptional musicians that have serenaded the valley floor over the years, and we couldn’t have made it here without the devotion of each and every one of our Festivarians. Here’s to the next 50!”
Today’s full Telluride Bluegrass lineup announcement includes:
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
The String Cheese Incident
Sam Bush Band
Béla Fleck and The Flecktones
Emmylou Harris with Watchhouse
Gregory Alan Isakov
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Punch Brothers
Del McCoury Band
Greensky Bluegrass
The Infamous Stringdusters
Leftover Salmon
Nickel Creek
Yonder Mountain String Band
Telluride House Band
Sarah Jarosz
Tim O’Brien Band
The Peter Rowan Band
The Earls of Leicester
Chris Thile
Sierra Ferrell
Charles Wesley Godwin
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy
Bella White
Yasmin Williams
Town Mountain
Two Runner
Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba
Full Cord (winners of the 2022 Telluride Band Competition)