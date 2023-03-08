Kobalt Promotes Alison Donald To Head of Global Creative

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt announced today (March 8) it has promoted Alison David to Head of Global Creative. In her role, Donald will oversee Kobalt’s global creative team and will be based between Los Angeles and London.

The seasoned industry veteran previously oversaw A&R and creative in the UK and Europe for Kobalt Music Publishing and AWAL’s UK and Europe creative team before its sale. Since joining Kobalt in 2017, Donald has been instrumental in leading the UK and Europe creative teams that have signed artists and songwriters such as Rex Orange County and Jungle to AWAL and Mahalia, Sam Fender, Cigarettes After Sex, Koffee, Gabriels, Jade Bird, First Aid Kit, and many more to publishing deals.

Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert said, “If you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting Alison, you know her energy and passion are infectious. She is not only an accomplished A&R but an incredible leader and mentor to songwriters and A&Rs alike. I am excited to see her step into this role and build upon our award-winning publishing team.”

Said Kobalt President and COO Jeannette Perez, “Alison is a creative force with stellar ears, great relationships, and a real gift for identifying and developing talent. She has been critical to the success of Kobalt’s songwriters. I look forward to working alongside Alison in this next chapter as she leads our great global creative team.”

“We are in exciting times at Kobalt and in music generally,” said Donald. “With our amazing creative team, global outlook, and lack of borders, we are primed to take the company and our wonderful roster of artists and writers to new heights. I want to thank Laurent and Jeannette for their support and belief.”

Donald joined Kobalt from Columbia Records UK, where she signed and worked closely with the likes of George Ezra, Tom Odell, Rag’N’Bone Man, and The Civil Wars. Before joining Columbia in 2011, Donald was Managing Director (MD) at Chrysalis Music Publishing (2000-2010). She signed and oversaw projects by the likes of Damon Albarn, Danger Mouse, The Gossip, Fleet Foxes, Laura Marling, Thom Yorke, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.