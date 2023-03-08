Love Rising Benefit Announced With Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams, & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – LOVE RISING, a benefit concert for the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber will take place on March 20 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN presented by Live Nation.

Performers include Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams, Hozier, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, Mya Byrne, Allison Russell, and the Rainbow Coalition Band, with more to be announced.

Tickets go on sale beginning today (March 8) at 10 AM local time with net proceeds benefiting the aforementioned organizations. The Looking Out Foundation will support the event by accepting donations and doubling contributions received, up to a maximum of $100,000. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Since 2015, Tennessee has enacted more anti-LGBTQIA+ laws than any other state in the country. The latest of these are Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 — two anti-LGBTQIA+ bills that ban all performances deemed male or female impersonation otherwise known as “drag” from taking place on any public property in the state, as well as in any location where people under 18 could be present.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” says Allison Russell. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

“SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” says Jason Isbell. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

If you’d like to help take action – view current legislative proposals and campaigns HERE.