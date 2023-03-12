Bruce Springsteen Postpones Nationwide Arena & Mohegan Sun Arena Shows Due to Illness

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed two tour stops on the current US tour “due to illness.” No additional details were released.

The Boss was supposed to perform at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH Thursday (March 9) but it was called off. The venue tweeted the bad news earlier in the day.

Due to illness, tonight’s Bruce @Springsteen and The E Street Band concert at Nationwide Arena has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show. pic.twitter.com/sds5jvWqvz — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) March 9, 2023

Springsteen was scheduled to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena tonight (March 12) beginning at 7:30 pm EST. However, the band announced Saturday (March 11) that it was postponing the Mohegan Sun show.

“We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show,” Springsteen said on social media.

The band is set to take the stage on Tuesday (March 14) in Albany, NY.