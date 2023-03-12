Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Nationwide Arena & Mohegan Sun Arena Shows Due to Illness

Stacy Simons Santos
UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed two tour stops on the current US tour “due to illness.” No additional details were released.

The Boss was supposed to perform at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH Thursday (March 9) but it was called off. The venue tweeted the bad news earlier in the day.

Springsteen was scheduled to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena tonight (March 12) beginning at 7:30 pm EST. However, the band announced Saturday (March 11) that it was postponing the Mohegan Sun show.

“We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show,” Springsteen said on social media.

The band is set to take the stage on Tuesday (March 14) in Albany, NY.

