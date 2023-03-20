Bon Iver, The Smile, Big Thief Announced As Headliners For The 2023 Edition Of The Pitchfork Music Festival

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Indie-focused digital music news source Pitchfork Media dished the lineup for the 2023 edition of the Pitchfork Music Festival, with headliners The Smile, Bon Iver, and Big Thief leading the charge.

For 2023, the festival will return to Chicago’s Union Park from Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23 and will include performances from Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Ric Wilson, Rachika Nayar, Koffee, Kelela, Julia Jacklin, Yaya Bey, Soul Glo, Killer Mike, Jockstrap, Florist, 700 Bliss, and Sen Morimoto, among others.

For a preview of the music at the festival, Pitchfork launched special playlists on Spotify and Apple Music featuring artists from the bill.

Tickets have already gone on sale and will set you back $219 for three-day passes and $109 for single-day passes.

VIP passes start at $419 for a three-day pass and $209 for a single-day pass.