Lotus Percussionist Chuck Morris And His Son Are Missing Following A Kayaking Trip

ROGERS, Ark. (CelebrityAccess) — Chuck Morris, percussionist for the instrumental jam band Lotus and his son have been reported as missing after a kayaking trip in Arkansas.

According to local Fox affiliate KNWA, the two kayakers were reported missing at Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas on Thursday.

Police conducted a search of the area over the weekend and a prayer vigil for the kayakers was held on March 18 at the Lost Bridge Village Recreation Center in Garfield.

“I’m just hoping that people pray in whatever way that means for them to bring our loved ones back to us. Chuck and Charlie, the loves of my life,” Jenny Thompson, the wife and mother of the missing men told KNWA.

Arkansas talk radio station KZRG reported that both kayaks have been found, as well as a coat worn by one of the missing men. Neither man was reported to be wearing a life jacket.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family of the missing men.

Lotus is scheduled to tour this spring, starting with a performance at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park as part of Resonate Suwanee on March 31st.