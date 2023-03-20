Maná Donate A Portion Of The Box Office From Their Tour Opener To Support California Flood Victims

SAN JOSE (CelebrityAccess) — Mexican rock legends Maná announced plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from first shows on thier México Lindo y Querido tour to help residents of the Pajaro Valley recover from recent floods.

The tour officially kicked off on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose and was followed by a performance at Oakland Arena the following night.

Last week, Mana vocalist Fher Olvera announced plans to provide support to Community Bridges, a nonprofit that works to provide essential services to residents of Santa Cruz County.

The band’s drummer, Alex Gonzalez said one dollar of every ticket sold for the weekend’s shows would go to the cause with tour promoter Live Nation matching the donation.

“At the heart of Mana is the belief that our music can be a vehicle for social good,” Olvera said in a press release. “When we heard about the devastating storms and saw our people in Pajaro suffering, we knew we had to help. We encourage our fans to help in any way they can.”

The residents of the Pajaro Valley in central California are still working to recover from serious flooding after the Pajaro River breached a levee on March 10th, leaving hundreds of families displaced as they wait for mandatory evacuation orders to be lifted.

Donations to Community Bridges can be made here: https://communitybridges.org/donate