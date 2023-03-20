Warner Chappell Launches A Songwriter Development JV With Limited Edition Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the launch of a joint venture with Limited Edition Music, LLC to sign and develop the next generation of alternative, rock, pop, and alternative country songwriters.

To oversee the new venture, WCM tapped Greg Sowders, Senior Vice President of A&R/Catalog, who will lead the new venture alongside former WCM A&R executive, Marc Wilson while continuing his current duties at WCM.

During his time at WCM, Greg Sowders played a key role in signing numerous artists for the company’s alternative and rock roster, and worked with artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, Paramore, Portugal, The Man, and the Deftones, among others.

“Working with Guy, Carianne, and Ryan is a total joy. I’ve been a part of the Warner Chappell family for over 30 years, and I’m ready to continue this amazing journey by re-uniting with my long-time friend and creative partner Marc Wilson. Limited Edition Music will be a home for emerging artists and writers, within the incredible WCM ecosystem. I can’t imagine a better place to launch Limited Edition Music, while staying fully dedicated to Warner Chappell,” Sowders said.

“Greg has been a key fixture at Warner Chappell for more than three decades and has dedicated his career to building out a star-studded alternative and rock roster. This is the perfect opportunity for him to continue to lead those efforts while also working with more emerging writers alongside Marc,” said WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot.

With more than two decades of experience, Wilson helped to build a roster for WCM that included Lizzo, Steve Aoki, Ian Kirkpatrick, Sean Douglas, Sam DeRosa, Alec Benjamin, and more. In 2020, he launched United Songs Entertainment, which exclusively manages songwriters and producers and the company currently represents Cate Downey and Zoë Moss.

“Our mission at Limited Edition Music is to give our songwriters and artists a hands-on platform to grow and achieve success. As a former, long-time veteran of WCM, I couldn’t be more excited to come home and continue to work with some of the best creatives in the world, alongside my friend and mentor, Greg Sowders. Greg is an absolute legend in the music business and his vast wealth of knowledge is invaluable. I can’t thank Guy, Carianne, and Ryan enough for this opportunity,” Wilson said.