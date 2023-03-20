XXXTentacion’s Killers Convicted Of First Degree Murder

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — After a week of deliberation, a Florida jury has convicted three men of killing 20-year-old rap icon XXXTentacion during a robbery outside of a South Florida motorcycle shop in 2018.

The three men – Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24- were all convicted of first-degree murder on Monday, and face possible life behind bars.

A fourth man, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2022.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was leaving Riva Motorsports Motorcycle & Marine Superstore in Deerfield Beach, Florida when two masked men approached his car and stole a small Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

Onfroy was shot multiple times during the encounter and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While DNA evidence was not collected at the scene, prosecutors presented surveillance video from the motorcycle shop as well as videos from the suspects phones that allegedly showed them flashing wads of currency just hours after the murder.

XXXTentacion first made a name for himself in 2013 and experienced a meteoric rise, releasing four studio albums that all broke into the top ten of the Billboard 200, including 2 number ones.

However, he was facing legal issues of his own and at the time of his death, he was on trial for 15 felony charges, including ggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation and witness tampering.